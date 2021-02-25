mira-rajput-pens-a-cute-note-for-hubby-shahid-kapoor-on-his-birthday

As Shahid Kapoor turned 40 today (February 25, 2021), wife Mira Rajput penned a sweet note for her actor-hubby on her Instagram page. She shared a beautiful picture and captioned it as, "I like me better when I'm with you 💋."

She further wrote, "Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I'm in trouble. Lucky me you don't look it and lucky you, I don't show it. I love you baby."

In the picture, Mira and Shahid are seen twinning together while Mira plants a kiss on his cheek. The picture has left netizens drooling over the Kapoors, and they are completely in awe of them.

A netizen wrote, "You guys are literally the cutest couple ever."

"We can't think of a cuter couple than you two. You two are as cute as babies," wrote another Instagram user.

"I love this pic," commented another user, bewitched by Shahid and Mira's cuteness in the picture.

On a related note, be it Mira or Shahid, the duo never fails to boast about each other on their social media handles. In several interviews, Shahid had mentioned how Mira made his life beautiful and balanced with her presence.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals The Story Behind The Scar On Her Forehead

Mira, on the other side, had claimed that she doesn't consider her family to be a 'film family'. "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don't consider our household to be a film family. It's just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life," had said Mira, while speaking to a leading daily.

Mira and Shahid got hitched in 2015. They are now proud parents of two kids- Misha (daughter) and Zain (son).

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 Times The Actor Made Us Say 'Vaah! Performance Ho Toh Aisi'