Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Pens A Sweet Note For Her Daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to their two adorable children Misha and Zain. The couple often shares some lovely pictures and videos of their little munchkins on their social media handle. Mira's latest post was no different as she shared a beautiful post for her daughter.

Mira Rajput shared a picture of Misha wearing a black and white checkered attire with the letter 'M' written on it. However, the picture did not reveal her face instead just the backside of her attire. Sharing the same, the proud mommy wrote, "Baby M not a baby anymore. Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart." Mira also used the hashtag #LittleMissy with the post. Take a look at the same.

Fans filled the comments section with some heart emojis. Some of the fans also stated that they wish to see Misha's face. Recently Mira had also shared a post wherein Misha and Zain had prepared salad for her and had impressed their mother with their culinary skills.

Apart from this, Mira had also shared a delightful birthday wish for mother Bela Rajput recently. She shared an endearing picture with her mother and penned a heartfelt note. She captioned the same stating, "Mumma, you're my everything. Nobody does it as you do and nobody can like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Mira had recently revealed to a fan during one of her earlier chat sessions how she divides parenting chores with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She said that she abides by the quote, 'Don't treat dads as a babysitter but treat them as a parent.' Mira Rajput added that a father will not do his parenting duties when the mother needs some time off but instead he will do his duties because he also has his role to play when it comes to tending the child. She added that Misha and Zain share a different camaraderie with Shahid than what they do with her. Mira Rajput had gone on to say that they like to do different things with the Kabir Singh actor and different things with her. Mira said that Shahid Kapoor often tends to their kids when she needs to focus on her other commitments.