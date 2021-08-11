Mira Rajput Reveals Why She Won't Dump Her Cracked Smartwatch: Works Fine & Knows The Beat Of My Heart

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has gained a huge fan following on social media. Her gym and airport looks are just as well known as any other A-list celebrity. While fans are always watching out for what she is wearing, her cracked smartwatch has caught a lot of attention. Reportedly while some netizens asked her to change it, others even offered to buy her a new one.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira finally responded to why she's not going to 'dump' her cracked smartwatch. She shared a close-up photo of the watch on her wrist and called it a 'body positive' watch and loves it despite its flaws.

Admitting she has few flaws of her own, she wrote, "My broken watch seems to be getting a lot of attention. She's body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws, that actually have no impact on how well she performs, and a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then. So I'm not going to dump her for the next PHT."

"So please let her be because she works absolutely fine and knows the beat of my heart. We all have cracks. Mine are all Kintsugi. And also they don't make Rose Gold anymore for god knows what silly reason," she added.

Mira Rajput is an avid social media user, has gained a massive following of 2.7 million on Instagram. Mira often shared pictures of herself with kids and her husband Shahid Kapoor. The actress also treats her fans with secrets of her skincare and fitness routines.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and have two children, daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.