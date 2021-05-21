Mira Rajput's Kids Misha And Zain Make Salad For Her, Says 'I Must've Done Something Right'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's social media feed often consists of some delightful activities of her children Misha and Zain. Recently she shared a glimpse of the impressive culinary skills of her children. Mira shared the picture of the salad that her kids had made for her.

Talking about the same, Mira took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the salad in a bowl that was prepared by her children. Misha and Zain's hands can be seen holding the bowl. The children seem to have done a wonderful job with the salad that has ingredients like cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots.

Mira's caption for the post also stated that she is indeed a proud mother. She captioned the same stating, "My babies made me a salad and fed me. I must've done something right." Take a look at the post shared by her.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput who is a well-known fitness enthusiast also shared a motivational video on her social media account recently. The video has her exercising by hanging through some strings on a mango tree. Her caption hinted that she is finding no excuses to skip her workouts even though the gyms are closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The track 'Backyard Boy' by Claire Rosinkranz can be seen playing in the background. Take a look at the same

Earlier, Mira Rajput had shared a hard-hitting post wherein she had urged all her fans and followers to amplify the need for the COVID-19 resources on their social media handles. She had stated that the situation right now in the country is really bad with uncountable people battling the second wave of COVID-19. Mira further added that even if people are not able to help those in dire need of COVID-19 resources, they should try their bit to help the people who are trying to help those battling COVID-19 directly. She also urged her fans to share the important contact numbers and other information regarding the COVID-19 resources on their Instagram handles or other social media handles.

Mira Rajput had gone on to say that this effort of people sharing the contact details from their homes on their social media can help many people who are in a vulnerable situation. She had added that staying at home is the need of the hour for every individual but one can help the needy even while staying at their homes. Mira had furthermore shared the organizations and the profile of the people who are currently engaged in helping people with COVID-19 resources.