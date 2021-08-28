Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Gives Her Shopping Advice & He Has More Bags Than Her

Don't we all love the pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor? Whenever Mira speaks to a daily or a magazine, she often ends up making surprising revelations about her husband, and guess what? Something similar happened when Mira spoke to Vogue India, and revealed that Shaid gives fashion advice to her.

Confessing that Shahid has the largest collection of bags in household, Mira said, "Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he's always buying these really interesting pieces."

In the same interview, she opened up about Louis Vuitton bags collection and said that she intends to invest in sustainable fashion hence, she is very conscious about every purchase.

"I am conscious about what I'm buying and how long it will last. Everyone has their own approach to sustainability. For me, it's through the things that I buy. It needs to be multifunctional and relevant even decades later. I'm a nostalgic person with an affinity for vintage fashion, so it will be special to pass this bag to my daughter who can make her own memories with it too. She's already been waddling around with my bags since before she could walk," said Mira.

Mira is indeed a doting mom.

On a related note, with respect to work, Mira's actor-husband Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh. He will next be seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.