      Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Gives Her Shopping Advice & He Has More Bags Than Her

      Don't we all love the pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor? Whenever Mira speaks to a daily or a magazine, she often ends up making surprising revelations about her husband, and guess what? Something similar happened when Mira spoke to Vogue India, and revealed that Shaid gives fashion advice to her.

      Confessing that Shahid has the largest collection of bags in household, Mira said, "Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he's always buying these really interesting pieces."

      In the same interview, she opened up about Louis Vuitton bags collection and said that she intends to invest in sustainable fashion hence, she is very conscious about every purchase.

      Mira Rajput Reveals Why She Won't Dump Her Cracked Smartwatch: Works Fine & Knows The Beat Of My HeartMira Rajput Reveals Why She Won't Dump Her Cracked Smartwatch: Works Fine & Knows The Beat Of My Heart

      "I am conscious about what I'm buying and how long it will last. Everyone has their own approach to sustainability. For me, it's through the things that I buy. It needs to be multifunctional and relevant even decades later. I'm a nostalgic person with an affinity for vintage fashion, so it will be special to pass this bag to my daughter who can make her own memories with it too. She's already been waddling around with my bags since before she could walk," said Mira.

      Shahid Kapoor Surprises Wife Mira Rajput With A Flower Bouquet, Latter Says 'That's How You Melt My Heart'Shahid Kapoor Surprises Wife Mira Rajput With A Flower Bouquet, Latter Says 'That's How You Melt My Heart'

      Mira is indeed a doting mom.

      On a related note, with respect to work, Mira's actor-husband Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh. He will next be seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

      mira rajput shahid kapoor jersey
      Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
      X