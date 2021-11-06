Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Was 'No One In Her Life' Before Marriage; Reveals Her Bestie Had A Crush On Him

When Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003, he instantly became girls' favourite actor, but that was not the case with Mira Rajput. In her recent tete-a-tete with Curly Tales, Mira revealed that her best friend had a crush on Shahid Kapoor and she was surprised when Mira told her about her wedding with the Udta Punjab actor.

She said, "My best friend had a crush on Shahid. So when I told her that this is happening (the wedding) and she's like, 'Oh my god' because she used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me he was no one in my life at that time. But she's like 'Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school' because we are college friends. And it was fun."

Mira further added that she still teases her best friend and they continue to laugh over it.

During the same conversation, Mira also revealed why she and Shahid have been stationed in Punjab since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We moved just days before the lockdown happened. We kinda felt like maybe we should take off for a little while. I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we've been here (Amritsar) ever since. It's been lovely because my parents are nearby and my in-laws have a home near so the kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another so it's great," said Mira.