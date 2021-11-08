Mira Rajput Says She Was 7 Years Old When Husband Shahid Kapoor's Debut Film Ishq Vishk Released

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples on the block. From sharing mushy pictures with each other to celebrating each other's achievements, they never fail to set major couple goals. In a recent interview, Mira revealed how she was just 7 years of age when her husband Shahid Kapoor's debut movie Ishq Vishk had released.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Mira Rajput said, "I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishq. So I was 7. I was a kid in school. I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq was released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined."

Apart from this, Mira Rajput also said that she is fond of watching Shahid Kapoor's old movies. She further added, "I think I've really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now. One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke. I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie." The movie Chup Chup Ke was released in the year 2006 and was helmed by Priyadarshan. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles.

Mira Rajput also went on to say that her best friend had a crush on Shahid Kapoor. Mira said, When I told her this (marriage) is happening, she was like 'Oh My God'. She used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me because he was nowhere in my life at that time. But she was like, "Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school?" because we were college friends. And it was fun. We still laugh about it. I just met her yesterday. She, her husband, me and Shahid, we were all together. It was fun."

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's debut movie Ishq Vishk, it was helmed by Ken Ghosh and was released in the year 2003. It also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. Shahid's performance and 'chocolate boy' looks were much appreciated in the movie.