Mira Rajput Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Her Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is celebrating his birthday today (May 29). On this occasion, his daughter-in-law Mira Rajput took to her social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for him. Mira shared an unseen picture of the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor on her Instagram story.

The picture has Pankaj Kapur sporting a sky blue coloured t-shirt that he has paired up with blue pants and black glares. The actor can be seen all smiles for the camera. Mira captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday Dad" with a lovestruck, red heart and a red rose emoji. Take a look at her post.

Mira Rajput and Pankaj Kapur are known to share an extremely close bond. In an earlier interview with IANS, Kapur had also revealed that he will also support Mira if she plans to make her debut in Bollywood. He had said, "My children can do what they want to do. When it comes to this whole category of daughter-in-law, I get a little uncomfortable as I treat her like my daughter. She is a child to me. Why would I have any objections? For me, she can do what she wants to do and I am there to support her."

Apart from that, the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor had revealed that Mira has brought their family closer. He made some endearing revelations like Mira credits him for making some amazing dishes. The actor also said that she often calls him 'Bestest Baba.'

Recently Mira Rajput had also made an interesting revelation on how she tends to divide her parenting duties with her husband Shahid Kapoor. When one of her fans asked her about the same during one of her live sessions, she had said that she tries to abide by the quote, 'Don't treat dads as a babysitter but treat them as a parent.' Mira added that a father will not do his parenting duties when the mother needs some time off but instead he will do his duties because he also has his role to play when it comes to tending the child. She revealed that Shahid Kapoor takes over the parenting duties when Mira needs some time to unwind.