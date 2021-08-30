Mira Rajput Shares Shahid Kapoor's DM On Instagram, Actor Asks About New Beauty Treatment

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are known as the fittest stars of the film industry. Mira often shares her skincare routines on Instagram and had become quite the influencer. As much as fans look up to her for fitness and techniques to better her skin and hair, she recently revealed Shahid also turns to her for help.

Mira recently leaked an extremely personal DM sent by Shahid. Recently, the actor got curious about a beauty regimen featured on Instagram and DM'd Mira about it. The Haider star shared a skincare tip video and asked her to find more info on it saying, "Find out what this is."

Mira shared a screenshot of the same and wrote, "Look who's curious about skincare. #realinfluence." Take a look:

Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Gives Her Shopping Advice & He Has More Bags Than Her

Shahid and Mira who got married in Gurugram in July 2015, have two kids-- a daughter named Misha born in August 2016 and their second child Zain born in September 2018.

On the acting front, Shahid has been busy shooting for Jersey, since before the pandemic. The film also marks his second collaboration with father Pankaj Kapur and first with actress Mrunal Thakur. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name and the actor will be seen playing a cricketer.

Mira Rajput Reveals Why She Won't Dump Her Cracked Smartwatch: Works Fine & Knows The Beat Of My Heart

Shahid will also be seen making his digital debut with a series directed by The Family Man creator Raj and DK.