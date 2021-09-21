Miss Mermaid Asia International 2019 Rehaa Khann's Digital Debut Alongside Randeep Hooda

Rehaa Khann who made India proud at several beauty pageants, titled as Miss Mermaid Asia International 2019, Miss World Super Model 2019 and Top Model Asia International 2018 is all set to make her digital debut. She will be featured alongside actor Randeep Hooda in the series titled "Inspector Avinash". The actress has been praised internationally for her persona and style of carrying herself. She speaks on point and her fashion sense is remarkable too. She is a woman who dreams big and also achieves gigantically due to her dedication and hard work.

The series has been shot and pictures an interesting story of Inspector Avinash on his quest to the truth, surrounding several dramatic incidents that will keep the audience hooked to the series till the end. Rehaa has an interesting role to play in the series and a pivotal role too. Rehaa was selected at the last moment so she didn't get much time to prepare, but the actress has given her best in every shot. Rehaa's character gets momentum in the film as the story progresses. She confidently played her role and added her own flavours to the character. She believes in connecting to the essence of the character to make sure the performance is at par. And she found herself connected to the character's mood that led her to portray what she did. She has her own NGO called 'Farishta Social Foundation' which means an angel, she truly is an angel for less fortunate people as she is actively involved in eradicating poverty by distributing meals to the poor people.

Speaking about her experience filming her debut series, Rehaa says, "It was a great experience because it is my debut webseries. Just 3 days before the muhurat I got this project. I feel very lucky for having gotten this series and thanking Mr. Neeraj Pathak, the director of this web series for guiding me and understanding me throughout. I understood the crust of the series and moulded myself accordingly. It was a fun ride. I got to learn so many new things and this experience is going to help me ahead as well. I urge to everyone who has been supportive towards me since my pageant days. This is a time I need greatest of your support. Kindly shower your blessings on me so I can move ahead in full swing." you can follow her on Instagram @rehaa.khann