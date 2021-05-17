Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe While Miss India Adline Castelino Becomes Third-Runner Up

In a glittering final round of the 69th Miss Universe competition held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza trumped ahead the 73 beauties and was crowned the winner of the biggest beauty contest in the world. Miss India, Adline Castelino missed the top three positions by a short margin and emerged as the fourth runner-up. Brazil's Julia Gama and Peru's Janick Maceta emerged as the first and second runner up respectively. The pageant was LIVE streamed on Voot Select at 5.30 am IST this morning and is streaming currently on the platform.

The Top 21 finalists were judged basis their performance at the preliminary competition, and the last spot was reserved for the diva with a maximum number of votes from the judges. Basis the swimsuit The the top 10 contestants were shortlisted after the swimsuit round followed by an evening gown round, leading to the top 5 finalists - Miss India Adline Castelino, Miss Mexico Andrea Maza, Miss Brazil Julia Gama, Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez Rodriguez & Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo. The judging panel comprised of a power-packed all-woman eight-member team.

22-year-old Miss India Adline Castelino made the country proud by making it to the Top 5 at the beauty pageant. Strutting down the ramp earlier in the day, Adline looked stunning in a dazzling golden gown designed by designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. Her swimsuit was designed by Ema Savahi and her stunning national costume was designed by Shravan Kumar. During the final Question and Answer round, the beauty queen was asked "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?" Adline has undoubtedly set an example for many with her social mission, and we are just so in awe of this gorgeous lady.

On the other hand, Andrea Meza's winning response at the Q&A round of Miss Universe 2020 won the hearts of the panellists. The beauty queen was questioned, "If you were the leader of your country. How you would have handled the covid 19 pandemic?". To which she replied, "I believe there is not a perfect way to handle this hard situation covid 19. However, I believe that what I would have done is create a lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we can not afford that, we have to take care of our people. I would have taken care of them since the beginning."

In her final statement, Meza was asked to talk about what she thinks of beauty standards and she said, "We live in a society that is more and more advanced. ... Nowadays, beauty is the only way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves."

