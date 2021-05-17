Miss Universe 2020 Third Runner-Up Adline Castelino: For Me, Beauty Is Defined By Kindness

From arriving in Mumbai to become a financially independent woman to representing India at a global platform in a beauty pageant, Adiline Quadros Castelino's journey is inspiring for every girl out there. At the 69th Miss Universe competition which was recently held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Adiline was announced as the third runner up.

Born in Kuwait city, Adiline's parents originally hail from Udyavara in Udupi, Karnataka. She shifted to Mumbai at the age of 15 for her education and better career opportunities. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe on 22nd February 2020.

Speaking about her journey, Adiline told Pinkvilla in an interview, "There was a big drive that I need to be in Mumbai and be a financially independent woman. I was like every other 15 years-old who didn't know much about things and I believed there is something for me in Mumbai. I was shy sometimes. I used to think that with the marks on my body, I am not good enough to represent India."

"The moment I stopped looking at what I can't offer and what is life beyond me, my perspective changed. I focused on my strengths and not the weakness that comes along with it. I never knew my journey would be so different," Adiline opened up about her transformation.

Adiline further said that the definition of beauty has changed over the years and for her, it is defined by kindness.

Pinkvilla quoted her as saying, "I think the definition of beauty has undergone a very profound change. For me, beauty is defined by kindness. The kindness, first of all, towards yourself. You need to have the courage to not just be proud of your strength but also your weakness, all the flaws. We must not just embrace it but also be confident so as to give confidence to others. I feel that's what the society requires more. People need to accept and not cancel each other. That's when the beauty of humanity becomes into picture."

While social media is a boon in today's times, it also comes with its share of body-shaming and trolling. Sharing her views on the same, the entertainment portal quoted Adiline as saying, "I think we live two lives- one in digital and one in reality. Our digital life is just a reflection of what our societal life is at the moment. The seeds of hatred are already there. It just blooms out and flowers out in the digital space."

She further added, "We need to educate people. Everyone has technology but they don't have the wisdom to use it. Why online ethical behaviour is important. It is also a consequence of a very preconditioned problem that we have. I too used to compare my body with the 'Instagram worthy bodies' that I used to see."