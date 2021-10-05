Miss World America 2021: Shree Saini Becomes The First Indian-American To Win The Title

Washington State's Shree Saini created history after she became the first Indian-American woman to win the title of Miss World America 2021. She was crowned by Diana Hayden at the Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles. Shree also took to her social media handle to share some pictures from her winning moment along with her message offering gratitude for this win.

Shree Saini stated, "Thank you God for blessing me with the service job of Miss World America 2021. I feel so endlessly grateful to everyone who has held my hand, encouraged me, corrected me when needed, and guided me on my life journey. It's not just my win, but OUR collective win: it's a win for our inclusive and diverse "America", for every race, for every culture, for everyone. It's a win for endless kindness, resilience and perseverance in tough times." Take a look at her post.

LIVA Miss Diva 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned As LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

While the official social media handle of Miss World America wrote, "Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of "MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador", a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others. We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey."

Vaidehi Dongre Crowned Miss India USA 2021; Dedicates Win To Aai-Baba

The page also offered their gratitude to last year's reigning Miss World America 2020 Alissa Anderegg. They further stated, "We would like to also take this opportunity to give our heartfelt gratitude to Alissa Anderegg, for her outstanding role as Miss World America 2020. Alissa has filled her one-year reign with incredible work in raising awareness for Alzheimer's and related dementias. We wish Alissa all the success in her future."

According to a news report in ANI, Shree Saini's journey to this achievement has not been an easy one. Saini had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 years of age. She had also survived a disastrous car accident that had left burn marks all over her face. A news report in India Today quoted her to say, "I am happy and quite nervous. I can't express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour."