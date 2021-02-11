Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Pose For Picture On First Day Of Shoot

After giving us a glimpse of his new haircut for his upcoming film Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram page today to reveal that he has started shooting for this much-anticipated film in Lucknow. Mission Majnu marks the Bollywood debut of south sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

Sidharth shared a picture with his co-star Rashmika and wrote, "A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1🎬 😎👊🏻 @rashmika_mandanna." In the snap, we see the lead pair posing with the script of Mission Majnu in their hands. While Rashmika looks pretty in a green salwar suit, her co-star Sidharth is seen donning a shirt paired with a Nehru jacket.

The Dear Comrade actress too, took to her Instagram page to share a sneak-peek from the first day of shoot and wrote, "Ahhhh... I sooooo can't wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu ♥️✨."

See her post.

After delivering several hits in Kannada and Telugu industry, Rashmika Mandanna is now set to take Bollywood by storm with Mission Majnu.

Speaking about making her Bollywood debut with this film, Rashmika, who is also known as the 'National Crush', earlier shared, "I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing.I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences."

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events and follows the story of a Indian mission in Pakistan. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads this mission. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, this Sidharth-Rashmika starrer will be helmed by award winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.

