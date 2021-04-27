mithun-chakraborty-quashes-rumours-of-testing-positive-for-covid-19

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty quashed rumours of being tested positive for COVID-19, and confirmed to Filmfare that he's doing fine. Earlier today, Filmfare tweeted that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19, but after a few hours, the Twitter page of the magazine tweeted that the news is incorrect.

It tweeted, "The news of #MithunChakraborty testing positive for #COVID19 is incorrect. The veteran actor is healthy and cleared the rumour, "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto".

Well, it's indeed a relief that he is safe and sound.

Not so long ago, he fell ill while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the assembly election in Raiganj. Later, he was evacuated from the rally venue after he started feeling dizzy.

Meanwhile, in the last couple of months, many celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, etc., tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, all of them have recovered and some of them have already got back to work.