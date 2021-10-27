Model Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is All Set To Rule Bollywood With Lead Role In Director Girish Malik’s Film

Moving gradually from modelling to television and now mainstream films, this talented actor is bound to go places.

There are ample stories of individuals who have done exceptionally well in their careers, having grasped the top position in their respective fields of work. We have one such individual who has turned the tables by taking giant leaps ahead in his career, he is Arjun PratapBajwa, who has ruled the Indian modelling scene for quite some time now. This bold personality who's a go getter has always been ambitious, and his passion drove him to achieve the best that life could offer. Born amidst a politically inclined family, his journey from the farms of his hometown right till Bollywood has been quite interesting.

This Indian supermodel who is soon going to rule the silver screens was born in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. Never did the thought of getting himself in the glamour and entertainment industry crossed his mind because as a school going kid he was quite overweight which we find difficult to believe looking at the form he has maintained today. Presently, apart from being a fitness promoter, he's also a trained himself in gymnastics and MMA. He also pursues horse riding and golf whenever he gets time for it. Despite coming from an affluent political family, he has carved his own path and made it on his own, which is quite commendable.

Chasing his dreams in Tinseltown, while simultaneously managing his political career being the youngest member of the district council of Punjab representing the Congress party, he is indeed a seasoned multitasker who knows how to play his cards well. Right from the time he landed in Mumbai, he started getting television offers and that's what got him into the entertainment industry. "The world of entertainment got into me and there was an insatiable desire to grow further and that was only possible by jumping into the mainstream film's bandwagon," says Arjun.

After working as an assistant director to Prabhudeva in his film, 'Singh is Bling', his dreams finally took shape when he bagged the lead role in Oscar nominated director Girish Malik's film titled 'Band of Maharajas'. He says he was lucky enough to get this role after going through a series of tough auditions amongst a huge pool of talented actors. Having ruled the modelling world, working with known designers like Varun Bahl and Rohit Bal, getting featured in men's health magazine cover, Arjun is now all set to step in Bollywood and make his strong presence felt with his acting skills.