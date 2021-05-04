Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Be Remade In Hindi; Panaroma Studios International Acquires Remake Rights

Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 2: The Resumption released on a leading streaming platform in February this year. As expected, the film received rave reviews from the critics for its taut narrative and power-packed performances. The film had Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the first film Drishyam which released in 2013.

The 2013 film Drishyam was remade in Bollywood by Jethu Joseph who had also helmed the original film. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in prominent roles. Now, Drishyam 2: The Resumption is also set to get a Hindi remake. Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake right of Drishyam 2 : The Resumption.

Speaking about it, Kumar Mangat Pathak from Panorama Studio International said in a statement, "With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment, and we as Producers are committed to that."

Producer Antony Perumbavoor who bankrolled the Mohanlal-starrer shared, "We are happy that Panorama Studios International has acquired the rights for Drishyam 2 and I am certain the Production house will justify the film."

Director Jeethu Joseph added, "The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

The story of Drishyam 2 takes place six years after the events of the first film. It needs to be seen whether Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be reprising their roles in this Hindi remake.