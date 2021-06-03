Mom Ayesha Shroff Reacts To FIR Filed Against Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani For Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Earlier today (June 3, 2021), the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police confirmed that alleged lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai. Without taking their names, the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle dropped subtle hints about them and wrote, "In the ongoing 'War' against the virus, going 'Malang' on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary 'Heropanti' which can compromise on safety against #COVID19."

However, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff completely denied the claims that Tiger and Disha violated COVID-19 restrictions.

When a photographer posted Tiger and Disha's picture along with the caption that FIR has been filed against them for flouting COVID-19 rules, Ayesha furiously reacted to the post and wrote, "You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in "roaming" at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!"

When an Instagram user questioned Ayesha, "@ayeshashroff Heading home from where???? Madam, hey were outside that's the main point. What if they are celebrities, Rules apply to all citizens," she replied, "For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials. Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he's providing to front line workers!! That's coz he himself doesn't talk about it! So don't judge till you know. Thank you!"

Earlier, a Mumbai Police official also told PTI, "A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC."

The official also added that it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Meanwhile, neither Tiger nor Disha have reacted to the claims yet.