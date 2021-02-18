Mom-To-Be Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Bikini On The Beach

Model-actress Lisa Haydon recently left her fans pleasantly surprised when she announced that she is expecting her third baby with businessman husband Dino Lalvani. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017. Last year, they were blessed with another baby boy, Leo.

Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress took to her Instagram page to share a throwback beach picture from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong. Lisa captioned the click as, "Jan 2021." In the picture, a pregnant Lisa is seen posing in a bikini in the water among the big rocks. The sun adds more depth to the picture.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, netizens were all hearts over Lisa's bikini picture. An Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful picture Lisa 😍 stay happy always!" Another netizen commented, "Wow very pretty ❤️."

Earlier, Lisa had taken to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her recent camping trip to Hong Kong for Valentine's Day celebration. From chilling with her hubby and son to enjoying a bonfire, the mom-to-be had a blast with her family. Lisa gave fans a sneak-peek of all the fun and wrote, "Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I'm celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine's Day lovers. 💕."

Check out her post.

At the beginning of this month, Lisa had announced her pregnancy with an adorable video with the help of her son Zack. She had shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "3 Coming this June 💕," further revealing that it's a baby girl. As soon as Lisa shared this happy news, congratulatory messages started pouring for her on social media.

