mommy-soni-razdan-reacts-to-alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-s-wedding-rumours

Earlier today, many entertainment portal reported that lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched in December 2021, and their fans got supremely excited. Unfortunately, there's a bad news for them! In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Alia's actress-mom Soni Razdan was asked about the same, she cleared the air by saying that no wedding is taking place in December.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December?

She told Bollywood Life, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information. Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know."

When Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor was asked about the same, he told Pinkvilla, "I don't know, and I haven't heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don't have any news on this."

Not so long ago, when Ranbir had spoken to former journalist Rajeev Masand, he shared that he and Alia were supposed to get married last year, but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, they had to change their plans.

He had also said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

With respect to work, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Apart from them, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.