Mouni Roy Calls BFF Mandira Bedi 'My Baby Strongest' After Raj Kaushal's Death

Mandira Bedi recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30, after he suffered a heart attack. While the actress stayed out of the limelight for weeks, she was recently spotted taking a walk with her mother on Sunday (July 11). Now BFF Mouni Roy has shared a couple of pictures with her on Instagram.

Mouni shared two pictures with Mandira Bedi at their home space. In the first picture, the two friends can be seen hugging each other, meanwhile, the second picture is of the two making goofy expressions. In the post, Mandira can be seen dressed in a black tank top and leather jeans and Mouni is wearing a black top and skirt

Roy captioned the post saying, "MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi," along with a heart emoji.

Mandira Bedi Steps Out For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise

The comments section was filled with supportive messages from fans as well as fellow celebes like Sonal Chauhan, Aashka Gorada, Shamita Shetty, Alisha Singh, Tassnim Sheikh and Asha Negi. One fan wrote, "she is strongest." While another commented, "Very beautiful." Another fan added, "Immouniriy n mandirabedi both are the best."

Last week, Mandira had shared heartbreaking posts dedicated to Raj, both on Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter she shared a photo of Raj and herself with the caption, "#rip my Raji (broken heart emoji)."

Mandira Bedi Shares An Emotional Post Remembering Late Husband Raj Kaushal

She shared another post today, she shared a picture of a napkin with the name 'Raji', the name that Mandira Bedi fondly called Raj Kaushal. She captioned the post saying, "Miss You Raji" along with a heartbreak emoji.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park's crematorium in Dadar and was attended by the couple's family and close industry friends including actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and Sameer Soni. Raj survived by his wife, Mandira and two children- son, Vir and daughter Tara.