Mouni Roy Expresses Anger On Sale Of Fake Remdesivir Medicines, Says 'Hope This Is Stopped Immediately'

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to her social media handle to share her anger and anguish on the sale of fake Remdesivir medicines and injections in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. For the unversed, Remdesivir is touted to be one of the most important medicines for the patients battling the virus. The actor called for strict punishment for the perpetrators who have been indulging in the act.

Talking about the same, Mouni shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein glucose that has been passed off as fake Remdesivir medicines have been seized in Gujarat. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor then stated that she is shaken and livid with this discovery. Take a look at the video shared by her.

Mouni then called the act shame of the highest, most reprehensible order. She mentioned how everyone can agree that many measures were not taken in preventing the spread of the deadly second strain for which investigations will be soon underway. The Made In China actor said that this is intentional, premeditated evil unleashed on countless vulnerable people.

Mouni stated how these people have been mixing salt and glucose and selling the doses for Rs 5000 apiece in the name of Remdesivir injections. The Gold actor urged all her fans and followers to ride together and condemn this demonic act. She further added that they should demand the full weight of the legal system to come down with such earth slamming force, that no one thinks of perpetrating such disgusting acts ever again. She concluded the post by stating that this act should be stopped immediately and urged everyone to spread the video.

Celebs like Shamita Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Arjun Bijlani and Asha Negi also expressed their disgust on this wrongful act under the post. Earlier, Mouni had also shared a post wherein she had spread awareness to practice proning if one's oxygen levels drop and they do not have access to oxygen cylinders. The method has been proven useful to practice to avoid oxygen deprivation.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It will be starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.