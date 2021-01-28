Move On From Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal, As Actor's Niece Anjini Dhawan Grabs Eyeballs With Her Sassy Looks

Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is quite popular on social media, as more than one lakh Instagram users follow her on the photo-sharing app. Ever since Varun tied the knot with Natasha on January 24, his wedding pictures are doing the rounds on social media. Well, we all saw it coming. Interestingly, apart from Varun and Natasha, netizens are also gushing over Anjini's sassy-yet-gorgeous looks at the wedding.

Anjini, who's the daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan, shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen twirling in Shantanu and Nikhil's ivory-coloured lehenga. Needless to say, the leggy lass looked every bit gorgeous in the traditional attire.

In her next post, she was seen donning a cerulean blue net lehenga from U/A , and boy, she looked stunning. Anjini captioned the picture as, "My happy colour."

In her latest Instagram post, Anjini was seen flaunting her velvet lehenga from Manish Malhotra, and she captioned her picture as, "Definitely missed playing dress up🧜🏻‍♀️."

For the unversed, Anjini recently assisted filmmaker David Dhawan on the sets of Coolie No. 1, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. We won't be surprised to see Anjini making her Bollywood debut anytime soon.

As far as her friend circle is concerned, she shares a great rapport with Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Interestingly, these two newbies are also expected to make their Bollywood debut soon.

