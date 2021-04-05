Mr Lele’s Shooting Halted After Lead Actors Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar Test COVID-19 Positive

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had been on a shooting spree for their upcoming comedy flick Mr Lele. The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, both Vicky and Bhumi took to their social media handles to inform their fans that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest development now surrounding the film is that the shooting of the same has been halted after the lead actors tested positive for the virus.

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has informed ETimes about the same. He has revealed that Vicky and Bhumi were shooting for Mr Lele and have now tested positive for COVID-19. He added that the entire unit of the film has now stopped shooting. He also said that several junior artists from the sets of the film were also tested for the virus, but they went on to test negative for the same.

Talking about the situation, Bhumi took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the same. She stated that she has isolated herself after testing positive for the virus and has mild symptoms. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also mentioned that she has been following all the precautions given to her by the doctors, and urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

Bhumi Pednekar further told her fans to not take the virus lightly and to follow all the necessary precautionary methods like social distancing, wearing mask and washing hands. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor also went on to say that she is getting some adequate steam and Vitamin C during this recovery phase. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, also informed his fans about the same.

Vicky stated that despite taking all the precautionary measures, he has tested positive for the virus. The Raazi actor informed his fans that he is under home quarantine and is taking all the medications prescribed by his doctor. He also urged the people to get tested who were in close contact with him.