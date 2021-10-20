Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji Says She Went Through A Rollercoaster Of Emotions Shooting This Film

Rani Mukerji has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway helmed by Ashima Chibber. Shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India, the film is based on a true incident which rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Post wrapping up the shoot, Rani said in a statement that she went through a rollercoaster of emotions for his movie.

She said, "It's a really sweet coincidence that I wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on the same day that my first Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting the country for her children and I went throught a rollercoaster of emotions shooting for this film."

Rani Mukerji's Advice To Young Girls Who Aspire To Be Actors: Work Sincerely So You Gain Loyal Fans For Life

Rani further thanked the producers and said that she hopes that her film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept.

"I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios and director Ashima Chibber and I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore," the actress mentioned in her statement.

Shadaab Khan Feels He Shouldn't Have Made His Debut With Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat; 'It Was A Mistake'

Earlier Rani had said that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is one of the most significant films of her career spanning 25 years. The Mardaani star had said, "I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film."

Rani is now awaiting the release of her other film Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film is slated to release on November 19, 2021.