Mrs India International Queen 2021 Winners Receive Cash Prize Worth Rs 1 Lakh

Mrs India International Queen (MIIQ) 2021, one of India's most prestigious beauty pageants, had its grand finale on November 7, 8 and 9 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. The beauty pageant winners were revealed on the brand's official Facebook page. Mrs India International Queen 2021 was won by Dr. Jyotsana Chadha (PT) from Gurugram, who received INR 1 lakh in prize money. Mrs. Shipra Sharma of the United Kingdom was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up and was awarded INR 50000, while Major Poonam Sharma of Jammu was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2021 2nd Runner Up and was awarded INR 25000.

The other winners included were of the Classic category. Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey from Delhi is the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021 and won INR 1 Lakh prize money. Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi from Chennai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up with INR 50000 prize money and Mrs. Shashi Bala from Canada won Mrs India International Queen 2021 2nd Runner Up with INR 25000 as the prize money.

The Honorary Judges



The grand pageant was judged by Mr. Rohit Khandelwal- Mr. World 2016, Miss AdlineCastelino- Miss Universe 2020- 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. Ankita Saroha- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mrs. Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020, Mrs. Amrit Kaur- Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Pooja Gangyan- Mrs India International Queen 2020 1st Runner Up, Dr. Nita Hazarika- Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Mr. Tarun Choudhary- Director of Shiv Med Private Limited.

Sponsorship & Grooming Sessions



The makeup at the event was sponsored by Lakme Academy Pitampura, Kohat. The Official Fashion Director and Choreographer involved was Mr. Shie Lobo and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Mr. Pradeep Negi was the self-defence trainer, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Shine & Smile Clinic Delhi. The Basic Life Support (CPR) Session was taken by Dr. Goma Bali Bajaj. The Mrs India International Queen 2021 event was managed by SAC Productions and the team included Keshav Sharma and Antara, and the official photographer was Imagesque by Lalit Rana.

Subtitle Category Winners

The event also witnessed a lot of subtitle winners that included Mrs India Renaissance won by Mrs. Pravesh Rawat, Mrs. India Courageous won by Mrs. Supriya, Mrs India Alluring won by Mrs. DulaliPodder Roy, Mrs India Shining Star won by Mrs. Indushri Haridas, Mrs India Amicable won by Mrs. Suvarna Priya, Mrs. India Inspiring won by Mrs. Moushumi Maity, Mrs. India Graceful won by Mrs. Shashi Bala, Mrs India Compassionate won by Mrs. Nabamita Seal, Mrs India Stylish won by Mrs. Jyoti Pawar, Mrs. India Idealistic won by Mrs. Sujata Raviraj, Mrs. India Fashion Icon won by Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi, Mrs. India Most Impressive won by Mrs. Sapna Yadav, and Mrs. India Sensational won by Major Dr. Anjali Rani.

There were other titles that were also accorded which included Mrs India Spectacular won by Mrs. Sumana Mukherjee, Mrs India Tenacious won by Dr. Darshna Patel, Mrs India Talented won by Mrs. Pamela Das, Mrs India Glowing Skin won by Dr. Priyanka Tambe, Mrs India Dazzling won by Mrs. Kavitha Mathad, Mrs India Elegant won by Mrs. Ruma Sarkar, Mrs India Dynamic won by Mrs. Madhuri Bisht, Mrs India Beguiling won by Mrs. Deepti Gupta, Mrs India Fascinating won by Mrs. Neelima Jannappagari, Mrs India Valorous won by Dr.Apeksha Singh, Mrs India Adorable won by Mrs. Manveshwari, Mrs India Ravishing won by Mrs. Aggrata Shah, Mrs India Glamorous won by Mrs. Bhawna Dhanesha, Mrs India Brilliant won by Mrs. Akanksha Alok Mishra, Mrs India Tantalizing won by Mrs. Shruti Saxena, Mrs India Endearing won by Dr. Sandhya Singh, Mrs India Sparkling won by Mrs. Aditi Vatsyayana, Mrs India Best Ramp walk won by Dr. Jyotsana Chadha (PT), Mrs India Generous won by Mrs. Jyoti Dhingan, Mrs India Benevolent won by Mrs. Geetanshu, Mrs India Intelligent won by Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur, Mrs India Perfectionist won by Mrs. Meenakshi Dhankar, Mrs India Diligent won by Dr. Prabhjot Manchanda.

The grand beauty pageant also included a plethora of other beauty titles that included Mrs India Stunning won by Mrs. Shipra Sharma, Mrs India Most Encouraging & Mrs. India Popularity Queen won by Mrs. Ruby Kanchgar, Mrs. India Vivacious won by Dr. Pooja A Basu, Mrs. India Audacious won by Mrs. Usha Kapoor, Mrs India Congeniality won by Mrs. Nirmala Metwal, Mrs. India Admiring won by Mrs. Sonam Kumari, Mrs. India Chivalrous won by Mrs. Vanshika Jain, Mrs. India Goodness Ambassador won by Major Poonam Sharma, Mrs. India Charismatic won by Mrs. Shweta Mehta, Mrs India Fabulous won by Mrs. Nitika Jain, Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes won by Mrs. Richa Rohilla, Mrs. India Beautiful Smile won by Mrs. Sharmistha Das, Mrs. India Charming won by Mrs. Rajni Saini, Mrs. India Exquisite won by Mrs. Arpita Dhar, Mrs India Gorgeous won by Mrs. Ruma Khan.

Rooh Naqvi - A Talented & Popular YouTuber Who Is Inspiring Young Content Creators

Mrs. India International Queen 2021 was a three-day beauty pageant with grooming and training sessions for married women from around the world. It aids individuals in developing their own identity and displaying to the rest of the world their remarkable qualities and capabilities. 'Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!' The brand's motto has inspired women of all ages to discover their true selves by believing in themselves and not being afraid to go against the grain.