Mrunal Thakur Recalls Being Treated In A Different Way As Newcomer, Says She Used To Cry At Home

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about her journey from small screen to big screen, and said that the transition was anything but easy. Mrunal recalled being treated in a different way, and revealed that she used to cry at her home while complaining about the same to her parents.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "When I was starting my career, there were times where I was not really, I was treated in a different way. I reached home and I was crying. And I told my parents that I don't like this. They said, 'Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you, so inspired that if that girl can do it, main bhi kar sakti hun (even I can do it)'."

In the same interview, she further thanked all those producers and directors who believed in her and worked with her without considering her 'TV actor' tag.

"I want to really thank all the people, who gave me the opportunity, who had immense faith and especially Tabrez Noorani. He was my director of my first movie. He picked me up. He actually picked me up from that folder which said TV actors. So, I want to say 'thank you' to all these directors, who have always prayed for me and who have always pushed me."

She concluded by saying that there have been times, when she wanted to give up, but owing to some people in her circle who were honest, she managed to cope up with the struggle.

Meanwhile, Mrunal and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey's release has been postponed. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on December 31, 2021, but now, makers will choose new date for the film's release.