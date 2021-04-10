Mrunal Thakur: Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Are Helping Actors Like Me Get Substantial Role In A Film

After gaining fame as Bulbul in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta, Mrunal Thakur chose an unconventional film Love U Sonia for her big-screen debut. The critically acclaimed film won her rave reviews and the actress went on to star in films like Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and John Abraham's Batla House.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Mrunal talked about unprecedented surge in women-centric content, especially on OTT.

Speaking about how she feels blessed to be a part of Bollywood in this era, the actress said, "The change in the content is really great for actors. With just a click, an actor can reach millions of people across the world. Earlier, getting a worldwide release was difficult. Many Indian actors have been appreciated by the West, which is an achievement. I feel blessed to be entering Bollywood in this era; it is great exposure for actors like us."

She further added, "Earlier, we were looked upon as an industry of people who could only dance and sing. Now, they know there are crazy performers in India. We have also settled down as far as the melodramatic acting is concerned. That is one of the reasons why people connect to content like, Scam 1992 , Mirzapur and others. This is what India is all about. Many of our actors have now opened doors for others in the West."

Mrunal said leading ladies like Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan have helped her as an actree to have an opinion and get a substantial role in movies.

"Earlier, we used to not get solo films for actresses. Now, things are changing. Look at Taapsee Pannu's Thappad or Kangana Ranaut's Queen or any of Vidya Balan's films for that matter. They are helping me, as an actress, to have an opinion and get a substantial role in a film," the Super 30 actress told the tabloid.

In the same interview, Mrunal also spoke about how she deals with trolls and negativity on social media.

She was quoted as saying, "Honestly, I have never been trolled but sometimes I do get some harsh messages, where they talk about my weight and stuff. It doesn't matter at all to me. This is how I have been throughout my childhood. When I was in the eighth grade, somebody commented on my body. I just stood up in my math class, turned around towards the boy, and said, 'I eat what my father feeds me. And it should not bother you."

Mrunal said that she is quite comfortable in her body and continued, "All these things keep on happening. The best you can do is ignore them or just eliminate these people from your life because social media validation doesn't matter to me at all. I feel some people on social media are quite frustrated with their own lives and just want to come and vent it out somewhere."

Speaking about Mrunal's upcoming films, the actress has Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan, Abhimanyu Dassani's Aankh Micholi, Sidharth Malhotra's Thadam remake and Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa in store for her fans.

