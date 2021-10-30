Mugdha Godse Calls Fashion A Milestone Film; 'Everyone Had Something To Gain From The Film'

Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 film Fashion starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse completed 13 years on Friday (October 29, 2021). On this occasion, Mugdha who essayed the role of Janice Sequeira, a supermodel in the film interacted with a leading tabloid and spoke about how the film busted myths and prejudices about the fashion industry.

Mugdha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "More than change, I can say that people understood what goes behind fashion industry. There were a lot of myths, confusions and prejudices about fashion industry [until then]." The actress feels that before Fashion, people didn't realise that the fashion industry is not exactly what it looks like from the outside.

She continued, "They (public) got a little closer to the fashion industry. They understood the mindset and what the fashion world is all about. It is not a cakewalk that everything thought it to be."

The actress said that she feels blessed to be a part of Fashion adding that she still receives messages almost everyday from people who tell that they are watching this flick.

"It is remembered and watched even 13 years on. People get back to it every day. I get so many messages almost every day from people who say that they are watching the film. It is still a hot favourite movie. It feels nice to be a part of a nice project and it is gratifying that people still remember my performance as model Janet Sequeira," Mugdha told the leading daily.

Calling Fashion a milestone for many actors, Mugdha said that everyone had something to gain from the movie.

The tabloid quoted Mugdha as saying, "It is a milestone films for many. I started my acting career with it and other female actors' career reached greater heights with it. Everyone had something to gain from the film."

Mugha's co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut had bagged the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively at the National Film Awards.

Fashion revolves around a small-town girl who finally realizes her dream of becoming a famous supermodel, but soon finds that there's a price for her glamorous new life.