Mugdha Godse Wants People To Notice Her Work Beyond Fashion: I Hope To Bring The Change

Mugdha Godse, best known for the 2008 drama film Fashion, recently opened up about other beloved projects in her career. The actress also went on to say that she wishes that people would see her work beyond Fashion. For the unversed, Godse was nominated and won Filmfare and Stardust awards for the film.

She has also been seen in films like Fauji Calling, Jail and Heroine. Recalling the instant fame and name she got from her debut film, she said, "After winning various beauty pageants and being part of modelling world for quite some time, I was offered Fashion. It gave me an instant name and fame. I was thrilled with such a great debut."

Mugdha said she is ready to move on and have people take notice of her new projects. "Then I took numerous projects that were again praised but still people never looked beyond Fashion. That's what I'm working on now. With good projects in hand, including OTT and films, I hope to bring the change."

A Hindustan Times report revealed that the actress has been working on a new project in Bhopal. Talking about the film Shukradosh, she told the portal that the film has an exciting storyline. While she didn't reveal much about her character, Mugdha said she has a few web series too in the pipeline.

The actress has already finished working on two and will begin shooting for the third. "I'll start as soon as I reach Mumbai," she added. Mugdha concluded by saying that she is happy OTT has given everyone a chance to reach the right audience, despite theatres being shut down for the longest time due to the pandemic.

