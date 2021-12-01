Mukkabaaz Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray; Pictures Out

Vineet Kumar Singh known for films like Mukkabaaz, Gold and Saand Ki Aankh, got hitched to his long-term girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in an intimate ceremony in Nagpur on November 29, 2021. The actor later took to his social media handle to share this happy news with his fans.

Sharing a few pictures from the nuptials, Vineet wrote, ""29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray Thank you everyone for your love and blessings❤️."

Tryst With Destiny Web Series Review: Anthology Series Sonders Over How Different Survival Can Mean To Someone

Vineet made for a handsome dulha in a white traditional outfit while his bride looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. In the first picture, the couple is seen performing a wedding ritual by the fire pit while the second snap has them posing for the mandatory wedding picture.

Have a look.

As soon as Vineet dropped these pictures on his Instagram page, congratulatory messages started pouring in for him and Ruchiraa. Sharib Hashmi wrote, "Dherrrr saaari mubaaarakbaaad aap Dono Ko @vineet_ksofficial ❤️❤️ @ruchiraagormaray ❤️❤️." Gulshan Devaiah commented, "Var Vadhu ko meri shubkaamnayein!! Happy married life 😀." Anurag Kashyap posted, "Congratulations my bachchus.. so beautiful." "Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌," read Aahana Kumra's comment.

Mukkabaaz Movie Review: Throws A 'Mukka' Right From The First Frame With Stellar Performances!

In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Vineet opened up on his love story with Ruchiraa and revealed that they first met in Mumbai and hit it off instantly. Their friendship soon culminated into love.

Vineet said, "We know each other from the last eight years, and she has always been with me throughout the journey, the many ups and downs. So we took this call to finally get married. We were planning to originally do this in 2020, but then Covid and the lockdown struck."

He also shared details about his low-key wedding and said, "It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony."

Speaking about how he managed to keep his relationship with Ruchiraa under wraps, Vineet told the tabloid, "Ruchira is also an actor. We were always very clear that we will keep our personal life separate, but we were always together. She was even there with me throughout the shoot of Mukkabaaz in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy."

Filmibeat sends its best wishes to the newlyweds!