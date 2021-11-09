multiskilled-lifestyle-and-beauty-blogger-afsha-khan-admires-her-motherhood-with-self-worth

The YouTube sensation and beauty blogger Afsha Khan is nailing her career alongside breaking the stigma of being a single mother in society.

She says, "I have faced lot of ups and downs. As a single mom, I've been judge, looked at as "weak", irresponsible, etc. But what I've learned over these past years is something only a single parent gets to learn. It's hard to explain to someone who has never experienced it, but baby and I have a special bond."

Afsha Khan is an Indian media luminary who has grown to fame for her self-titled crowned Tik-Tok channel. With over 3 million followers on Tik-Tok, she has acquired over 35 million likes on her videos. She also has over 5.3 million followers on the Josh app at present with 28 million likes.

We all know a quick search on any topic on the internet reveals thousands of searches related to it. Afsha Khan is truly a old killer dealer who is changing the sphere of entertainment with her lyrical montages, lip- syncing videos, funny sketches and glamour fashion modelling that have cumulatively contributed to her rising.

She also believes that very few teen models make it to the big league and become household names, while many other teen models can earn a healthy pay cheque.

"I try to be stay focused and avoid taking rejection too personally. That is my mind set for managing changes that happen in my future career. I still have a lot of developing of myself to come though. I hope this little interaction will help you to recognise which category applies to you," says Afsha.

To know more about Afsha Khan, just check out her social media handle...

https://www.instagram.com/afshaa_khan_/