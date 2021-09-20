Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra In Alleged Pornography Case

A magistrate court on Monday (September 20) has granted bail to Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra on the alleged pornography case. According to a news report in The Indian Express, Raj was granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000 along with some conditions. Kundra had earlier on Saturday (September 18) had moved a bail plea before the court wherein he claimed that he was made a scapegoat in the entire fiasco without any substantial evidence and that the Mumbai Police have already finished their probing against him.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday (September 15) filed a 1500-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra and three others embroiled in the case for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content. The businessman in his plea filed by lawyer Prashant Patil had stated that he was falsely dragged into the case by the police. The news report further stated that Kundra had revealed that while he had 'deep roots in the society' being a permanent resident of India, he was only associated with the applications Hotshots and Bollyfames for 10 months.

Shilpa Shetty Reveals She Was Not Aware Of Raj Kundra's Hotshots App, Says 'I Was Too Busy With My Own Work'

Raj Kundra's bail stated, "In fact, it is the sole discretion of artists to upload their contents on the apps. The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima facie offence against the applicant." According to the news report, the businessman's lawyer has stated that he will be released on Tuesday (September 21) after completing all the formalities for the bail.

Shilpa Shetty Wants To Distance Her Kids From Raj Kundra's Wealth? [Inside Scoop]

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty had revealed in her statement for the charge sheet saying, "Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to." However, model Sherlyn Chopra who was allegedly associated with Kundra's company had taken a dig at the Hungama 2 actress for the same. Raj was arrested along with his associate Ryan Thorpe on July 19 this year.