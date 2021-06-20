Mumbai Fake Vaccine Scam: Producer Ramesh Taurani Says 356 Of His Employees Yet To Receive A Certificate

A few days ago, the news of a vaccination racket surfaced in Mumbai after over 300 residents of a housing society were allegedly administered spurious COVID-19 jabs. And now, it seems like the scam has affected Bollywood production houses too. Producer Ramesh Taurani, who heads Tips Industries Ltd, confirmed to India Today that 365 of his employees were vaccinated on May 30 and June 3, but they are yet to receive their vaccination certificates.

Taurani shared, "Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by this Saturday (June 12), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water?"

He went on to add, “We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital." It must be noted that many other production houses have also faced a similar situation where the employees haven’t received their vaccination certificates.

According to a TOI report, another complaint was filed by a production house at Versova police station alleging they were also scammed by the same team who conducted the fraudulent drive at Kandivali. Incidentally, the fraud company in question visited both Taurani's office and the production office on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have arrested four people in the fraudulent vaccination drive case. It’s been reported that all three recorded cases involved the same event company that conducted the faux vaccination drive.