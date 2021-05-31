Mumbai Police Gives A Hilarious Twist To Varun Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Alvaro Morte's Bearded Looks

The Mumbai Police have been sharing some quirky social media posts recently to spread awareness around the COVID-19 second wave and other civic duties. In their latest post, they took a dig at people having identical passwords for their different social media accounts. However, they had a hilarious way to do so.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Mumbai Police's Public Service Banter Wins Hearts On Social Media

The Mumbai Police shared a picture of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli. However, what was unmissable was the similar bearded look that they were sporting which made them look extremely identical to one another. They also had an epic caption for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Mumbai Police's Quirky Awareness Post Using Her And Husband Saif Ali Khan's Name!

They captioned the post stating, "Different Accounts, Different Password. Your Password." Netizens were left in splits by the post. Take a look at the tweet.

Different Accounts, Different Password.

Your Password: pic.twitter.com/vsD1hi7hYC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2021

Not only this, but the Mumbai Police also gave a fun twist to the recently held Friends reunion. They captioned the post stating, "We can't wait another 17 years for this 'reunion' can we? Let us end this 'break' sooner by rigorously following Covid-19 guidelines." The post had a video of a compilation of all things that are special to every Mumbaikar along with the Friends title track playing in the background. The video had stills of The Taj Hotel, Marine Drive, Pav Bhaji and many others. They ended the video by stating, "The Reunion We Want Only After COVID-19 Ends." Take a look at the beautiful post that will make every Mumbaikar long for the pandemic to end.

We can't wait another 17 years for this 'reunion' can we?



Let us end this 'break' sooner by rigourously following Covid-19 guidelines!#TheReunionWeWant #MaskIsMust #MaintainPhysicalDistancing #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IVd7vFghCJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2021

Recently, the Mumbai Police's account had also used references of some Bollywood actors to spread awareness around the COVID-19 second wave. One of them was B-Town couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They had used the couple's names as puns to spread awareness amongst their followers to wear the masks properly. They had stated, "Agar Tum Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh Bohot Un- 'Saif' Situation Ho Sakta Hai" along with the couple's pictures in it.