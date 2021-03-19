mumbai-saga-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download-in-hd

While the cast of Mumbai Saga- John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover pack a punch with the theatrical release amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, a notorious site has leaked the entire movie on its page.

Yes, you read it right. Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga has been leaked online in high definition, and we wonder if it will affect the business of the film. Going by the fact that there's already a drop in the number of audiences rushing to theatres to watch the film, the online leak might turn out to be a threat to Mumbai Saga.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Mumbai Saga, actor John Abraham spoke about having a theatrical release for the film and said, "For me, the joy is reaching out to common people through my films because we are here to entertain them."

"I want to make good films. I don't care about success and failure. I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back."

For the unversed, Abraham who plays a gangster named Amartya Rao in the film, said that he loved playing the anti-hero.

