Mumbai Saga Teaser: Emraan And John Take Us Back To The Times When Violence Ruled The Streets Of Bombay

Director Sanjay Gupta who last helmed Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil in 2018, is back with a bang! The filmmaker took to social media to release the teaser of his upcoming gangster drama titled Mumbai Saga. The film has an ensemble star cast led by Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal.

Sanjay Gupta took to his official Twitter handle to unveil the teaser and wrote, "When Bombay wasn't Mumbai, And violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year. MUMBAI SAGA in Cinemas on 19th March."

The teaser begins with an introduction of John Abraham's gangster and his rise to power from the streets of Bombay. Emraan Hashmi essays the role of a tough cop who is on a mission to end the crime in the city. One also gets a glimpse of Suniel Shetty's character in the teaser. John's gangster act might remind one of his character Manya Surve from Shootout At Wadala which was also helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

Watch the teaser.

Set in the 1980s-90s, Mumbai Saga tells the story of Bombay's transformation into Mumbai. Director Sanjay Gupta had earlier said in a statement, "25 years, 17 films later, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, Mumbai Saga is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2021.

