Mumbai Saga Trailer: Resilient Cop Emraan Hashmi & Mumbai's Bhai John Abraham Fight To Death

The makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga have finally released the much-awaited trailer. The action-packed clip gives a glimpse of Mumbai in the 1980s and 90s, as the leading heroes go head to head in a fight to the end. The trailer also features Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy.

Emraan Hashmi unveiled the trailer with an introduction to his character. He wrote on Twitter, "Meri Goli Se Bachne Ke Liye Amartya Rao Ko Baar Baar Khushkismat Hona Padega.Aur Mujhe, Sirf *Ek Baar*.. Presenting the trailer of *Saga* of the year! #MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW, film IN CINEMAS on 19th March, 2021."

On the other hand, John also shared a tweet introducing his character, he added, "Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao! Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year!"

The trailer shows John aka Amartya Rao trying to pave his way to ruling the city with the help of politics and other goons. However, after killing a prominent businessman, Amartya is hunted down by a no-nonsense cop played by Emraan Hashmi.

Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer introduces Mumbai Saga as a film from the makers of "Most Iconic Crime Film" like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala. Presented by T-series, the film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Talking about the film, Sanjay Gupta had called the film an ambitious project. He said in a statement, "25 years, 17 films later, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Mumbai Saga is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2021.

