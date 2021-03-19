Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi Steals The Thunder From John Abraham With His Performance

Sanjay Gupta's latest action-crime film Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles has already hit the theatres, and we are here with the live audience review. In the film, Emraan is cast as Inspector Vijay Savarkar whose only aim is to capture the underworld don Amartya Rao, played by John. Apart from these two, the film also casts Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Today, the film clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and going by the live audience review, one can say that Mumbai Saga has garnered more positive response than the Arjun-Parineeti film.

Have a look at netizens' tweets below..

Rahul ( RV ) @RahulVerma4860: #MumbaiSaga is full 'PAISA WASOOL ENTERTAINER ' !! Seeti maar dialogues, Cat and mouse chase between @TheJohnAbraham and @emraanhashmi, BGM and top notch action sequences makes it a complete masala film . Masses will relish this one! Emran hashmi is the lifeline..."

Bhai @emraanhashmi: #MumbaiSagaReview 3*/5. Good One Time Watch, Timepass film with mass masala action and dialogues..... 1st half Good, 2nd half slow but still not bad.... #JohnAbraham fantastic/ #EmraanHashmi soul of the film... Dekh Sakte ho iss weekend pe aap sab #MumbaiSaga.

Khiladi Akshay @Khiladi52695548: It is a film that deserves to be experienced on the big screen. It is embellished with massy moments, clap worthy dialogues, sudden twists and loads of style.

Shubham @Shubham26383793: #MumbaiSaga is filled with high punch lines perfectly suited for the MASS PERSONAS of @TheJohnAbraham n @emraanhashmi, but the screenplay is shoddily written and these two characters deserved a better film to go against each other. 2/5.

Sonup Sahadevan @sonupii: Just watched #MumbaiSaga Loved @TheJohnAbraham and all action sequences. Story could hav been better. Good to see decent crowd flocking in for the morning show. Loved this new girl @tithiraaj. She should have been cast opp John #MumbaiSagaReview.

