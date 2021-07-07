Mumtaz Recalls Shooting A Scene With Dilip Kumar For Ram Shyam: I Was Shivering While Hitting Him

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away today (July 7, 2021) at the age of 98, was a part of many iconic films which is immensely enjoyed by the audience even today. One amongst them is the 1967 film Ram Aur Shyam in which he essayed a double role. The actor was paired opposite Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz in this romantic comedy.

On Dilip Kumar's demise today, his co-star Mumtaz shared her fond memories of working with the legendary actor. Interestingly, this is the only time when Dilip and Mumtaz shared screen space in a film.

Mumtaz told ETimes that it was actor-comedian Mehmood who recommended her name for Ram Aur Shyam. On his request, Dilip Kumar saw a few reels of Mumtaz's work and agreed to cast her in the film.

"It was Mehmood who recommended my name for the project. At that time, I was a newcomer. Dilip Saab saw a few reels of mine on Mehmood's request and agreed to cast me in the film. I was so happy seeing a star like him agreeing to work with me," the Aap Ki Kasam actress told the leading tabloid.

She also recalled being nervous while shooting a scene in which she had to hit Kumar on his back.

"There was a scene where he is engrossed reading something and I hit him on his back saying, 'Badtameez tu idher aake baitha hai aur waha teri maa saari duniya mein tujhe dhoond rahe hai'. I was shivering while hitting him. We did 2-3 rehearsals and Dilip Saab was asking me to be natural. He said, 'Aare bhai yeh film hai! Maar, tu aisa maar ke main hil jaun. Tu zara zoor se maar...ek dum adiyal ladki ki tara'. Only when he made me comfortable that the scene happened as planned," Mumtaz told the leading daily.

The actress recounted meeting Dilip Kumar at his Mumbai residence a few years ago and said, "Saira ji is such a wonderful host. When I went to meet him, along with the tea she arranged a whole spread of lovely food. When Dilip Saab came to the drawing room she played the film Ram Auy Shyam and told him dekho aapki actress aayi hai aapse milne. The food served was really amazing and Dilip Saab too couldn't control as he kept asking for the cake."

Mumtaz said that the late actor is like a Taj Mahal and she wishes that just like the historical monumen, he too never fades away, further adding, "So that people could see him and respect him always and forever."

The veteran actress was all praise for Kumar's wife Saira Banu and said, "She devoted her life to her husband. She was looking after him like a mother. Unki seva mein woh apne aapko bilkul bhool hi gayi. When me and my sister had visited her, she told us, 'Yusuf saab jab mar jayenge toh mai bhi mar jaungi... Kya karungi main unke baad?' She's been that attached to him."

After battling prolonged illness, Dilip Kumar breathed his last today (July 7, 2021) at Khar Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. His demise is a huge loss for Indian cinema.