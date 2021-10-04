Mumtaz Says She Lost On To Mera Naam Joker Because Of Shammi Kapoor; 'He Forbade Raj Kapoor From Casting Me'

Legendary actress Mumtaz in a recent interview with a leading tabloid, made a shocking revelation in which she spoke about how Shammi Kapoor forbade Raj Kapoor from casting her in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. She revealed that Raj wanted to cast as a trapeze artiste in the movie which was later portrayed by a Russian girl.

The Aap Ki Kasam actress told ETimes, "Raj Kapoor wanted to cast me as a trapeze artiste in 'Mera Naam Joker' (the role consequently done by a Russian girl). He had even taken my pictures. But Shammi Kapoor forbade him by asking how he'd sign me when I was going to marry him and become a Kapoor bahu. I tried my best to convince Raj Kapoor by telling him that I was not marrying Shammi. I was looking so pretty in those pictures. But Raj Kapoor wasn't sure that I was telling him the truth, he somehow thought that I still might marry Shammi."

In the same interview, Mumtaz said that nobody believed that she and Shammi Kapoor were in love and that the latter even wanted to marry her. However, she turned down his proposal. She said that people were in disbelief because Shammi was rich, and they couldn't understand why she'd turn him down.

"The world wanted to marry me but I had to decide who I shall remain happy with. Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said 'no' to him for marriage because Shammi's status in riches was higher; they said 'how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?'. Today when I am married to Mayur Madhvani who by the grace of God has money, people believe that I had refused Shammi. Still, all said and done, I don't think I have ever experienced so much love as Shammi gave me," ETimes quoted as saying.

She also refuted rumours that she had turned down Feroz Khan's marriage proposal. "To marry Feroz Khan was like jumping into a lake. It was asking for a heartbreak. I had one with Shammi Kapoor and I didn't want another."

"So I kept our relationship as a friendship. If it had gone the other way, it would have broken and even the friendship wouldn't have remained. Our children went on to marry each other, and our friendship remained till he died. He loved me a lot and trust me, Fardeen and Natasha (Feroz's daughter) are very happy with each other," she told the tabloid.