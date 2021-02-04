Munna Bhai 3: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals The Reason Behind Delay In Making This Film

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi's Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in theatres in 2006. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third film in the Munna Bhai franchise. While various reports about Munna Bhai 3 keep floating in the media, Arshad Warsi aka 'Circuit' recently left fans tad disappointed when he said in one of his recent interviews that the chances of Munna Bhai 3 looks bleak.

The Durgamati actor had also joked that fans should go and 'threaten' Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Munna Bhai 3.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra finally broke his silence on the film and explained why the film has been delayed for so long.

When the entertainment portal asked Chopra if Munna Bhai 3 will be made, the latter responded, "Yes, absolutely. The day we have a script. We have ideas. Of course we will make it. Why won't we? We are mad, but not that mad. If we get a script we will do it. Our joy comes from creating cinema. Our joy comes from striving for excellence. Honestly, I have not made the third Munna Bhai, which will get me how many crores you can ask industry experts, because I still don't have a script I like, then I must be crazy."

Vidhu further added that it's all in Arshad's head, and that the film would definitely be made once the script is locked.

Last year during the press conference of his film Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had talked about Munna Bhai 3 and said that the film will definitely be made with Sanjay Dutt. "We have the correct idea but we have to work on it. I don't know by when it will be made," he had said at the event.

