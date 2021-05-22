Music Composer Raam Laxman Of Hum Aapke Hain Koun Fame Passes Away

Renowned music composer Raam Laxman who created magic with chartbusters for movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya has passed away. He breathed his last today (May 22) in Nagpur at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack. He had also received his second jab of COVID-19 vaccine a few days back.

His son revealed to The Indian Express earlier today stating, "My father passed away at 2:00 am on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He got the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has collaborated with the composer on cult songs like 'Maye Ni Maye' and 'Didi Tera Dewar' shared a heartwarming tribute for him. The singer shared a picture of Raam Laxman on her social media handle. She captioned the same in Hindi stating that she got to know about the renowned and talented Raam Laxman aka Vijay Patil's demise. Mangeshkar added that she is heartbroken after listening to this and revealed that the composer was a beautiful human being.

She went on to state that she has sung many songs composed by Raam Laxman that became huge hits. She further offered her condolences as a concluding note. Take a look at her post.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

The late composer used to create music with his partner Surendra who had passed away in the year 1976. He composed more than 200 songs in the Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi film industry.