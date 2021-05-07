Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away; Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Express Their Grief

Renowned music composer Vanraj Bhatia who was best known for his work in Indian new wave cinema, passed away on Friday (May 7, 2021) at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93. Reportedly, the Padma Shri awardee was suffering from age-related issues and was bedridden at his apartment at Napean Sea Road in Mumbai.

As per a report in ETimes, the legendary music composer's health had deteriorated for the last couple of months. He also seemed to suffer from loss of appetite and missed his doctor's appointment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As soon as the news of his demise broke in media, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn his death.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "RIP Maestro."

Farhan Akhtar's tweet read, "RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of 'Tamas' that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone's spine and break anyone's heart."

"Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏," Smriti Irani wrote on her Twitter page.

The late music composer was the first person to score music for an advertisement film in India (for Shakti Silk Sarees), and went on to compose over 7,000 jingles for many popular brands like Liril, Garden Vareli and Dulux. Shyam Benegal's Ankur was his first feature film as a music composer. He went on to score music for various films like Tamas, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Hip Hip Hooray.

Bhatia also composed background scores for films like Ajooba, Damini and Pardes. He also scored music for TV shows like Khandaan, Yatra, Wagle Ki Duniya, Banegi Apni Baat and Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also one of the leading composers of Western classical music in India.

