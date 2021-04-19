Music Director Shravan Of Nadeem-Shravan Fame In Critical Condition After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. His son Sanjeev confirmed the news to a leading tabloid and said that his father is in a very critical condition.

Sanjeev was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Yes, he tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him."

Dr Kirti Bhushan who is treating Shravan told another tabloid that the music director is on ventilator support. "Shravan Rathod is on ventilator support and his condition is critical. There is a bit of heart enlargement and his pumping has been affected. We are taking the necessary steps for the same. We have made a medical team of physicians, cardiologists, a diabetologist and an intensivist, all of who are overseeing his care," the doctor told ETimes.

Shravan's close friend and lyricist Sameer also opened up about his ill-heath and said, "Shravan is diabetic and with this infection, his lungs have been totally infected. He has also developed heart issues, please pray to God almighty for his speedy recovery.''

Shravan Rathod and Nadeem Akhtar Saifi are one of the most prolific music director-duo who belted numerous hit songs for films like Aashiqui, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Sadak, Raja Hindustani, Dhadkan, Raaz among others.

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Family And Him Testing COVID-19 Positive: Luckily My Daughter Isn't In Any Discomfort

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Catches Up On Reading During Home Quarantine