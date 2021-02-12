My Name Is Khan Turns 11: Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol In A Heartfelt Note

When it comes to evergreen jodis on screen, Shah Rukh and Kajol's name has to be in list! The duo has given us many memorable films that we can watch countless times. One of them is Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. As the romantic-drama completed 11 years today, Karan took to his Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude for the cast and crew.

Calling it an 'inspiring' journey, the filmmaker walked down the memory lane and cherished the moments with Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan and Kajol as Mandira.

Karan shared a video montage and captioned it as, "All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever. Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today's world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you."

See his post.

Meanwhile, fans too, got nostalgic after Karan shared this post. An Instagram user commented, "My favorite movie😍😍😍." Another comment read, "Bollywood does not make films like this anymore." "This movie lives in our heart," a netizen wrote on KJo's post.

My Name Is Khan revolved around an Indian Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome who embarks on a cross-country journey to meet the President Of The United States after his son gets killed on the nature of prejudice following the 9/11 attacks. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from the critics with special praise for King Khan's performance.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Quashes Reports Of Takht Being Shelved: It's Just Delayed

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Shares Cute Video Of Roohi And Yash On Their Birthday, Kareena Posts Unseen Photo With Taimur