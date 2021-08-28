Mysuru Rape Case: Actress Pranitha Calls The Incident Shocking And Condemnable, Seeks Justice For Victim

The gang-rape of an MBA student and assault to her male friend by a group of men in Mysuru has left the country in deep shock. While the victim and her male friend are undergoing treatment at the local hospital, the incident is picking steam and people are expressing their resentment through social media platforms.

Recently, the Kannada actor, Pranitha Subash took to the multi-lingual microblogging platform, Koo to express her antipathy over the horrific incident. She posted a Koo saying, "We belong to the country where women are worshiped as Goddesses. It is heart breaking to witness such a horrific incident in the motherland of Goddess Chamundi, who killed demons. It is impossible to imagine that such an event took place in the city of Mysore that is known for its rich culture."

She added, "It is high time that the ongoing exploitation of women is strictly prohibited, and justice must be served to the victims -the culprits must be punished. Let's uplift the honor of women - let's protect her dignity to protect the honor of the society."

Meanwhile, the honourable CM of Karnataka, Mr. Basavaraj S Bommai has confirmed that the Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood will be supervising the investigation into the gang-rape case and the culprits will be caught soon.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

While returning from Chamundi Hill, a group of youths surrounded a medical student and her friend and asked for money, but the young woman and her friend refused to pay. The men then raped the young woman and assaulted her friend.

The girl was later admitted to a hospital where she narrated the incident to the police officers investigating the crime.