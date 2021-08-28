Mysuru Rape Case: Actress Pranitha Calls The Incident Shocking And Condemnable, Seeks Justice For Victim

The gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student and assault to her male friend by a group of men in Mysuru has left the country in deep shock. While the victim and her male friend are undergoing treatment at the local hospital, the incident is picking steam and people are expressing their resentment through social media platforms.

Recently, Kannada actress, Pranitha Subash took to the multi-lingual microblogging platform, Koo to express her anger over the horrific incident. She posted a Koo saying "We belong to the country where women are worshiped as Goddesses. It is heart-breaking to witness such a horrific incident in the motherland of Goddess Chamundi, who killed demons. It is impossible to imagine that such an event took place in the city of Mysore that is known for its rich culture."

She added, "It is high time that the ongoing exploitation of women is strictly prohibited, and justice must be served to the victims -the culprits must be punished. Let's uplift the honor of women - let's protect her dignity to protect the honor of the society."

According to the latest report, the Mysuru City police have arrested five persons in connection with the rape case. Another accused is still absconding. Reportedly, the five accused arrested are residents of Tamil Nadu's Sathyamangalam (Erode district). As per the Times of India's latest report, the arrested, who are in their mid-20's are habitual offenders facing various criminal charges. The six were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The report further claims that the duo was threatened for nearly 2 hours. The gang members allegedly recorded the crime and demanded Rs 3 lakh.

The victim, an MBA student studying in Mysuru was gang-raped on August 24, when she along with her friend were returning from Chamundi Hills. Reportedly, her male friend was also assaulted. The girl was later admitted to a hospital where she narrated the incident to the police officers investigating the crime.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.