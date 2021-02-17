Nagarjuna On Brahmastra Co-Star Alia Bhatt: I Still Remember Her As A Child On The Sets Of Zakhm

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with a special cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. Reportedly, the actor essays the role of an archaeologist whose meeting with Ranbir's character Shiva and Alia Bhatt's character Isha lead to a series of events.

When it comes to Hindi cinema, Nagarjuna was last seen in JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil. However, his last full-fledged role was in Mahesh Bhatt's 1998 film Zakhm in which he portrayed the role of Pooja Bhatt's love interest.

In an interaction with Spotboye, Nagarjuna recalled Alia Bhatt as a kid visiting the sets of Zakhm. The Shiva actor said, "Zakhm was my last full-fledged role in a Hindi film. I still remember Alia Bhatt as a child on Bhatt saab's set. Now I am working with her in Brahmastra. How time flies!" He continued, "Except Amitji(Bachchan) with whom I've worked in Khuda Gawah, they are all new to me. I'm working for the first time with Karan Johar, (director) Ayan Mukerjee, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor."

Nagarjuna said that he was a bit surprised when he was offered Brahmastra at this stage in his career. He was quoted as saying, "My career in Andhra keeps me busy. I've not shown any inclination to do a Hindi film, though I'm open to doing films in any language if the set-up is good. Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said yes immediately."

While the actor refused to divulge details about his role, he said that it is a pivotal part and added that the makers probably thought of him because the role suits his personality.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently finished shooting for Brahmastra. Post wrapping up the film, the actor penned a note in which he was all praise for the film's team.

His co-star Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram page and posted, "& that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you ♥️♥️ with the end of filming so near.. can't help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER.. 🔥🔥♥️♥️✨✨."

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also plays a prominent role in Brahmastra. Mouni Roy will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in this superhero film.

