Nagma Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccinated; Says 'Don't Get Complacent In Any Manner'

Actress turned politician Nagma is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. She took to her Twitter page to inform her fans that she has tested positive for the virus despite taking her first dose of vaccination. The Baaghi actress also urged fans not to be complacent in anyway manner.

Nagma tweeted, "Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come 'Positive' so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!"

Read her tweet.

Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe ! — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) April 7, 2021

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan expressed her concern over Nagma's health and commented on her post, "Nagma please take care and take one more test. If you don't have symptoms it could be a false positive. If you do have symptoms hope they're mild."

Nagma is not the only celebrity to be down with this virus post vaccination. Recently, Paresh Rawal too tested positive for COVID-19 after taking his first dose of COVID-19.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the Hindi film industry with many celebrities testing positive for the virus in the last few weeks. This includes names like B-town stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has implemented a weekend lockdown till April 30 following which theatres have been ordered to remain shut. Because of this, the release of films like Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi and Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 which were scheduled to hit the big screens in April, have been postponed indefinitely.

ALSO READ: Nagma Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut; Asks Why NCB Hasn't Summoned Her For Taking Drugs In The Past

ALSO READ: Nagma Trolled On Twitter For Supporting Journalists From Pakistan!